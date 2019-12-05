× One person killed after being hit by car in Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say one person has died after being hit by a car along an interstate near Newcastle.

Around midnight on Thursday morning, emergency crews were called to a crash along I-44, near N.W. 32nd St. in Newcastle.

Investigators learned that a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

Sadly, police say the victim died from their injuries.

At this point, authorities aren’t releasing any other information about what led up to the crash or if any charges will be filed in the case.