‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ coming to life on Stillwater stage

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – One of the most beloved Christmas classics is coming to life in Stillwater.

The world’s most famous reindeer and an iconic cast of characters like Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius, and the Abominable Snow Monster help Santa save Christmas in ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical Live on Stage.’

The show that follows the highest-rated holiday television special will head to The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 12.

In 1964, the beloved stop-motion animated television classic, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, made its network television debut and has been delighting audiences across the country for over 50 years.

Now, actors bring the story to live on stage with high energy songs, dialogue, projections, and costumes.

“The familiar story elements from the television special are addressed with a talented cast and puppeteers who help recreate the magic on stage,” said producing partner Jonathan Flom.

The stage show also performs songs that are heard by not performed in the TV special.

“At the McKnight Center, we endeavor to bring families together to enjoy memorable, high caliber performances,” Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman said. “We believe Rudolph will attract people of all ages to celebrate the holiday season in our brand-new performance hall.”

