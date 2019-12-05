× Salvation Army seeking volunteer bell ringers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Christmas is just around the corner, which means that you will likely see a few Salvation Army bell ringers at busy shopping centers across the state.

The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma is seeking volunteers to serve as bell ringers for the next couple of weeks to help with the red kettle campaign.

“We are experiencing a slow down in those signing up to volunteer to serve as bell ringers,” said Liz Banks, volunteer coordinator. “Right now, I am seeking anyone who can give a few hours of time to ring the weeks of December 9th and December 16th.”

The red kettle is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers which supports feeding programs, emergency shelter, senior programming, and utility assistance.

“We are thankful for those who have already donated time this holiday season to ring at one of our kettles,” said Major Stephen Ellis, area commander. “Please consider sharing joy with the community in this fun and easy way…you will be rewarded with goodwill and many smiles.”

To sign up, click here.