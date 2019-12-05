Sooners Survive Upset Bid at North Texas

Oklahoma got a late three-pointer from Kristian Doolittle and then watched North Texas miss a three-pointer at the buzzer that could have won the game to survive a scare and beat the Mean Green 82-80 at UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas, on Thursday night.

Doolittle scored a game-high 28 points and hit a three-pointer with 13 seconds left to give OU an 81-78 lead.

Brady Manek made one of two free throws with seven seconds left, giving North Texas a chance to win the game with OU leading 82-80.

Thomas Bell got a wide open look from three-point range but missed the shot at the buzzer and OU won by two.

The Sooners trailed most of the game, leading for only 2:11, and trailed by as many as 10 points several times.

Midway through the second half, OU went on a 9-0 run to make the game close and it stayed that way the rest of the game.

The game featured 12 ties and four lead changes.

Doolittle was 11-for-15 from the field and hit all three 3-point attempts.

Austin Reaves scored 22 points, while Manek had 16 and De’Vion Harmon, a native of Denton, had 11 points in his return to his  hometown.

Oklahoma shot 50 percent from the field and made 9-of-24 from three-point range.

The game was OU’s first true road game of the season.

The Sooners improved to 7-1 on the season and will take a week off for final exams.

OU returns to action December 14 at Wichita State at 5:00 pm.

 

 

 

