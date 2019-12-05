Three arrested following alleged assault in Luther

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say three people have been arrested following a wild disturbance in Luther.

Officers with the Luther Police Department say they were called to a disturbance along Jones Rd. on Tuesday night.

When police arrived at the home, they found two people who had injuries consistent with being beaten with a baseball bat.

They told investigators that the suspect took off running into the woods. That person was found about a mile away in Lincoln County.

Officials say three people were taken into custody.

Candra Davis, Christopher Davis, and Phillip Green were all arrested for domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor and domestic abuse with great bodily injury. Officials say Candra Davis also had an active warrant out of Midwest City.

A fourth person was arrested on an unrelated charge for a warrant in Caddo County.

"The Luther Police Department stands firm with its stance against violent crimes and takes the safety of our citizens & visitors seriously," a statement from the department read.