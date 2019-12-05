Three teenagers arrested in connection to Harrah murder

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Three people have been taken into custody following the shooting death of an Oklahoma father.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to a reported shooting in the 19000 block of E. Wilshire Blvd. in Harrah.

Investigators say 23-year-old Jacob O’Hagan walked down the driveway to speak with someone in a dark-colored vehicle. While on the driveway, O’Hagan was shot in the head and immediately died as a result of the gunshot wound.

“It’s a hurt that you have to learn to live with because we will never get over it,” April O’Hagan, Jacob’s cousin, said.

Now, officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office say three teenagers have been arrested in connection to O'Hagan's death.

According to investigators, deputies allege that a 17-year-old and O'Hagan made plans to rob a 16-year-old and another 17-year-old during a drug deal.

Investigators say when O'Hagan reached into the vehicle to steal some marijuana, he was shot and killed.

Deputies arrested all three teenagers, and say one teen even admitted to firing the fatal shot.