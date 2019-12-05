Tulsa police: Porch pirate stole books purchased for students by teacher

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa are searching for a woman who may know something about a theft from middle school students.

On Nov. 14, investigators say a woman stole items from a porch near 36th and Yale in Tulsa.

Officials learned the alleged thief stole books that a teacher had purchased with her own money for her middle school students.

On Wednesday, investigators with the Tulsa Police Department released photos of a woman who police would like to speak with in regards to the theft.

If you have any information on the crime, call Tulsa CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-COPS.