Woman threatens mother, baby with gun to steal wedding ring in Sam’s parking lot

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond police say on Tuesday a woman was leaving Sam’s Club with her 6-month-old child. She had just put her kid in the car when a woman approached them asking for spare change.

The victim gave the woman around 30 cents, but then she told the victim she had a gun and demanded her wedding ring.

“Said she did not want to hurt her or her baby, but she needed something else,” Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department told News 4. “She asked for her wedding ring, so the victim gave her the wedding ring.”

A friend of the victim shared the story on social media warning others to be aware of their surroundings, but police say in this scenario there really was nothing the victim could have done.

“This woman approached her with a story about being homeless and needing money. So she wanted to help her out, unfortunately, she took advantage of her,” Ward said. “It wasn't like this woman came up from behind her and held her up.”

According to the report, the suspect told the victim multiple times “she did not want to hurt her or the baby.”

She also "told her not to yell and act as if everything was normal."

Although the victim didn’t actually see the gun, police say it's not a good idea to put up a fight, especially with a child present.

“If you think they have a gun, or you see they have a gun, or they tell you they do, just do what they`re asking,” Ward said. “It's not worth your life.”

The suspect is described as a woman around 40 years old with short hair and missing her bottom teeth. She was last seen wearing an orange-colored hooded sweatshirt, and blue denim pants.