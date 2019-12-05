Yukon Public Schools, parents worried major traffic issues will come from new school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) - Redstone Intermediate School is expected to open for the next school year, but the Yukon school district and parents already have traffic concerns.

Lisa Stitt is excited to send her daughter to a brand new school, but she's worried the roads around it won't be able to handle all the traffic.

Britton Road and Mustang Road are only one lane in each direction.

"It's going to be a disaster. The beginning of school is always rough, just getting everything established as far as routines, but it's going to be even worse with a brand new school that nobody has attended before, plus just residents not being used to that influx of traffic that's going to be coming in," she said.

Parents were given flyers at a recent meeting, and Yukon Public Schools is asking them to help the district by voicing their concerns to local leaders.

"As a parent, as a group of parents, they're going to play the largest role in convincing the city to come and help them with that as we move forward," Dr. Jason Simeroth, superintendent of Yukon Public Schools, said. "I would love to see that Britton Road expanded to a nice two-lane with some shoulders and resurface from Mustang Road to Highway 4 and have a stoplight at Highway 4 where we have people coming and going and turning."

Oklahoma City Public Works Director Eric Wenger says the city wasn't made aware of the new school during the last bond project, which includes resurfacing Britton Road between Mustang and State Highway 4, but doesn't include anything about widening.

"The widening is-- we just need to work very closely with the district-- is one of the items we can start looking at. But it's going to take some planning and opportunities for future funding to make that project a reality," Wenger said.

He says the city is ready to work with the district on traffic control plans, but an actual widening project could take years.

More than 600 students are expected to attend Redstone Intermediate School. It will serve students in fourth through sixth grades and is expected to take some pressure off of Yukon Middle School.