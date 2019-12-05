Yukon woman missing; police ask for help finding her

Kaitlyn Stout

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Yukon police are asking community members to help them find a missing woman.

Kaitlyn Stout, 24, has been missing since around 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.

Stout is described as approximately 5’3″ tall, about 130 pounds and as having blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing black Adidas pants with white stripes and a pink shirt. She also has a hummingbird tattoo behind her right ear.

Stout drives a gray, four-door 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with an Oklahoma license plate.

If you have any information about Kaitlyn’s whereabouts, please contact Yukon police at (405) 354-2553. The reference case is #2019-36878.

