Lawmakers working to protect new parents from losing their jobs

She says parents need
permanent protections and is calling on Congress to pass legislation that would
improve access to paid family leave.
“People who can afford it the
most, are most likely to have access to the leave,” says Trump. “And the people
who can afford it the least, and have the least amount of cushion, have the
least access.”
On Wednesday, lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill that
would allow new parents to access up to $5,000 in tax credits.
West Virginia Republican Shelley Moore Capito says the bills
is the only piece of legislation with a chance of passing.
“This I think is something
that is very needed, but also a great way to get this conversation to a point
to where we can actually get something across the line,” says Capito.
Ivanka Trump will host
lawmakers next week at the White House for the first paid family leave summit.