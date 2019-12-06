Logan County Officers catch mini cell phone contraband in shoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) - An Oklahoma inmate received a special delivery – some pumped up kicks with a little extra boost inside.

Logan County's sheriff says this is certainly something he has never seen before. Cell phones so small they glue into the soles of shoes.

“If they can find a place to put it, they'll try to conceal it and get it in,” said Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux.

But this clever plan was foiled outside the Logan County Jail. Officers were processing the shoes, brought in from an outsider.

“When they took the laces out and opened it, it is when they saw the perfect cutouts of the phones in there,” Devereaux said.

The culprit carefully planned a way to smuggle six mini cell phones and chargers into the jail. Cell phones so tiny, the naked eye would assume they were fake.

“That would be a phone, I would imagine, about the size for any of those American Girl Dolls or dolls of that same size. I wouldn't even think that was a real phone, but you can certainly call on it,” Devereaux said.

In September, inmates across the state initiated acts of violence. The governor's office was quick to say those riots were facilitated by inmates using contraband cell phones, prompting Governor Stitt to sign an executive order to begin research and ways to implement technology to eliminate cell phones in prisons with equipment like cellphone jammers.

“The biggest thing I see that we are facing in the prison system is phones being brought into the facility,” Devereaux said.

What happened in Logan County is a perfect example why that technology is needed, Devereaux said.

“It would be easy for those to be concealed inside a cavity and inside a detention center. The purpose was to get those inside the prison and then operate the criminal element from inside the walls,” Devereaux said.

The sheriff's office is investigating who dropped off those shoes in the first place. They plan to press charges.

We are working to learn if the inmate who was supposed to receive the shoes will face additional charges.