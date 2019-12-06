Man suffers substantial burns from fire at Midwest City auto shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - A man suffered extensive burns when a fire ignited at an auto shop in Midwest City.

Midwest City Fire Department officials were called to a fire at Ace Alternator & Starter, Friday afternoon.

Auto shop staff members were working on a vehicle's fuel pump. When they pulled the fuel pump off the car, fuel went everywhere. One man suffered burns to 60-80 percent of his body.

Fire crews got the fire under control, and the victim was taken to a burn center, according to fire officials.

Firefighters are not yet sure what sparked the fire.