Mother arrested, child hospitalized after feared illegal drug ingestion in OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A mother's admitted drug-filled visit with friends ended with her behind bars and one of her children in the hospital.

Oklahoma City Police fear the little girl may have gotten her hands on drugs and swallowed them.

Police say the woman was staying at the Rodeway Inn near I-35 on the city's southeast side when she asked the front desk to call 911 because she was concerned about one of her children.

"Apparently, she indicated her three-year-old child was having some sort of a medical issue, may have swallowed something," said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

An officer got to the scene and found 25-year-old Andrea Castenada and her two children.

Police say the kids seemed okay, but Andrea didn't.

"Appeared to be very high on some type of drug, some type of illegal drug," Knight said.

Castenada said she was here from Texas visiting friends, and admitted she had used meth earlier in the day.

Police say she appeared confused, "almost as if she had lost all track of time since being in Oklahoma."

She couldn't give her friends' exact address, but did say they had a variety of drugs in their home.

"Obviously a dangerous situation with small children," Knight said. "It also appears the three-year-old may have swallowed some of the drugs. It's unclear but the child appeared fine."

Castenada's 8-year-old son told officers his sister may have swallowed something red, possibly a balloon.

To be safe, the child was taken to the hospital.

"As far as I know, everything is still fine with the child," Knight said.

A sigh of relief in such a risky situation.

"Drug use in and of itself is dangerous, but when you throw small children into that equation it certainly makes for a more dangerous situation," Knight said. "It changes the dynamic entirely."

Castenada was arrested while DHS worked to reunite her children with other family members.

She was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a charge of child neglect.