Naked Norman woman allegedly throws gasoline on neighbors during drug-fueled rampage

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) - A woman was hospitalized then arrested after allegedly going on a drug-fueled rampage in a Norman apartment complex.

Kishelle Lawrence is charged with fourth degree arson, threatening to perform an act of violence, assault and battery, outraging public decency and public intoxication.

Police were called to an apartment complex near W. Brooks and 24th Southwest, where Lawrence was allegedly trashing an apartment.

When they arrived, Lawrence had allegedly broken several windows and was climbing in and out of the apartment naked.

Officers tried to calm her down until she allegedly started quickly walking towards some residents. That's when police drew their tasers and ordered her to get to the ground.

Lawrence complied but not without "screaming obscenities, being irrational" and "making irrational statements."

"Naked, completely out of control, threatening to harm nearby residents," said Norman Police Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen. "Her behavior was extremely erratic and it [was] very apparent to officers that she was under the influence of some kind of substance."

Police said Lawrence was screaming about her husband who had locked her out of their apartment and left with another woman.

She also allegedly poured gasoline around the apartment, and threw it at a woman and her son.

Emergency crews gave Lawrence a shot of NARCAN before taking her to the hospital, then booking her in jail.

She was released on a $15,000 bond on the condition that she not contact the reporting parties or drink alcohol.