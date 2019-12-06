Norman police investigate suspicious death and name a person of interest

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police are investigating a suspicious death and have named a person of interest.

Police responded to a home in the 3000 block of Pheasant Run just after 10:00 a.m. Thursday on a welfare check.

Once there officers located an adult male who was deceased.

At this time we don’t know how long he had been deceased or how he died, but based on evidence at the scene, investigators are treating it as suspicious.

As a result of this investigation, they identified 27-year old Davante Hunter as a person of interest.

If you have information on where he is or information on the death contact Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOp (7867).

You can also contact the two detectives assigned to the case, Johnathon Jackson or Kellee Robertson.

This is a developing story.