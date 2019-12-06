OKC hospital patient arrested after nurse said he flung blood onto her

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A patient was arrested at an Oklahoma City hospital after he became aggressive, ripped out his IV and flung his blood onto a nurse, a police report says.

Allen Lee Stills, 62, of Edmond was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery on an emergency medical technician at INTEGRIS Deaconess Hospital, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department incident report.

Officer Garry Price was sent to the hospital at around 3:25 a.m. Thursday regarding a disturbance.

The nurse said that Stills, who was at the hospital under an emergency order of protection for evaluation, became aggressive toward the medical staff.

Price was told that Stills tore out his IV and started bleeding.

The nurse said she told Stills that she needed to stop his bleeding, but he reacted by deliberately flinging his arm at her, which caused his blood to be thrown onto her, according to the report.

Price also spoke with a man who was in the room when the incident occurred. The man said that Stills told the nurse not to touch him. He said Stills’ was trying to shoo the nurse away when the blood was flung onto her. He said he did not believe Stills was deliberately trying to throw blood onto the nurse, the report states.

The nurse told Price that she wanted to press charges on Stills.

Price arrested Stills and transported him to the Oklahoma County Jail, where he was booked in without incident, according to the report.