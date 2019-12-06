OKC police bodycam shows moments leading up to fatal shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma City police released body cam video footage of a suspect's fight with officers that led to the suspect being shot and killed.

Police released the body cam video footage on Friday. The shooting occurred in October.

The suspect, 24-year-old Michael John, was sitting on the porch of a home near NW 120th and Harvey, speaking with officers. Moments later, a scuffle broke out.

Police say one of the officers used a stun gun on John, but to no effect.

John then allegedly pulled out a gun, forcing officers to fire.

John died at the scene.

Police say John was accused of ramming a police car a day earlier in northeast Oklahoma City, then speeding away from the scene.

Neither officer involved in the shooting was hurt.

Both were placed on routine administrative leave.