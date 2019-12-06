OKC police release bodycam footage from deadly October officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Newly released body camera footage shows the seconds leading up to a deadly officer-involved shooting from October.

“I need an ambulance… shots fired.”

That’s what Oklahoma City police officers are heard saying right after 24-year-old Michael John was shot in the driveway of a home near northwest 120th and Harvey.

Just before, you can see John speaking with officers on body cam footage. Then seconds later, a struggle leads to a deadly shooting.

“They made contact with a black male on the front porch. During that contact, the subject pulled a handgun on the officers. Both officers discharged their firearms, striking the subject. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said OKCPD Capt. Larry Withrow on the day of the shooting.

Police said it all started when two officers were following up on a previous investigation.

Just the day before, police were searching for a man who allegedly rammed a police vehicle before speeding away from the scene in northeast OKC.

That investigation led them to the home where John was shot.

The scene terrified neighbors, who woke up to the sound of a gunshot.

“I was in shock because nothing really happens in this neighborhood. This neighborhood is usually a good and quiet neighborhood,” said Dalvin Benson, who lives nearby.

Police said one of the officers used a taser on John, but to no effect. John then allegedly pulled out a gun, forcing officers to fire.

“Where’d the gun go? He was still trying to shoot me the whole time.”

“It’s right here. I kicked it over here. We’re good, man. We’re good.”

Police have since released that John was indeed the suspect in the previous incident where he allegedly rammed an officer’s vehicle.

Neither officer involved in the shooting was hurt. Both were placed on routine administrative leave.