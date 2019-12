× OKC police search for hit & run suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a motorist who struck a pedestrian and drove off Friday night.

The hit and run occurred Friday evening at Musgrave Boulevard and East Wilshire Boulevard

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital just after 6pm. Police did not provide any further information about the pedestrian’s condition.

Police did not have a good car description at this time.

If you have any information please call police.