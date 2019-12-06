OKC Zoo invites you to have ‘Breakfast with Santa’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you ever wanted to start your day with jolly old Saint Nicholas, then you might consider having breakfast at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.

The OKC Zoo begins ‘Breakfast with Santa’ this Saturday and Sunday.

Kids of all ages will be given a North Pole experience with an opportunity to meet Santa during the first three weekends of December.

Guests will enjoy a delicious breakfast, custom cocoa at the hot chocolate bar, cookie decorating station, photos with Santa Claus and a special sea lion presentation.

Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, O’Brien potatoes, biscuits and gravy, fruit kabobs, coffee, tea and orange juice. Adults 21+ can enjoy a mimosa, poinsettia cocktail or a Bloody Mary from the cash bar.

The Zoo is offering 12 opportunities to enjoy Breakfast with Santa:

Saturday, December 7, 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. | 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, December 8, 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. | 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, December 14, 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. | 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, December 15, 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. | 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, December 21, 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. | 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, December 22, 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. | 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

ZOOfriends members can get tickets for $22.99 for adults and $19.99 for children (3-11) and seniors (65+).

Non-ZOOfriends can get tickets for $33.99/adults and $27.99 for children (3-11) and seniors (65+).

Tickets, which include admission to the Zoo, are available now.