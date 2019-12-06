Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office demands change as sewage leaks through ceiling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office wants to see change after years of problems have plagued their facility.

Public Information Director Mark Myers tweeted out this video showing sewage leaking through the ceiling.

"For us it's just another day at county. Basically, we can come in any day, and this is throughout the whole building, and there will be sewage draining from above," he said.

He says inmates clog the toilets in the jail above, and it forces human waste down to the administrative level.

"Anytime I leave here and go home, I'm immediately told to take my shoes off because of the bacteria and viruses that we could be carrying as a result of the jail conditions that it's currently in," he said. "It's just shocking to me how it has gone on for years, and really you never hear [about] anyone that in the past has ever really tried to do anything."

He says he hopes once the Jail Trust takes over with the new administrator, they will figure a revenue source to replace the building.

"The way we look at it, there's really no way to repair this facility. [It will] probably cost just as much to repair as it would to replace it," he said.

The Sheriff's Office and detention center will be separate under the Jail Trust. Myers says there will be an update on moving the office sometime next week.

"I don't see how anyone could be against this plan the sheriff has come up with, as far as moving the few hundred people that work in law enforcement, getting them out of this building," he said.

Oklahoma County Commissioner Kevin Calvey said in a statement, "Current commissioners have taken action by voting for the new Jail Trust, which is the proper method for addressing problems at the jail. It is unfortunate that sheriff management continues to offer nothing but excuses and blaming others."