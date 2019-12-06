× OU convocation ceremonies to have new security measures

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma will have new security measures in place for winter convocations.

More than 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students will celebrate their achievements during ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14, and the university is implementing measures to ensure the safety of both students and their families.

“Increased security measures at all December convocations will include enhanced security screenings and a carry-in policy, to include the use of clear bags. The new measures aim to ensure attendee safety,” an OU news release states.

Permitted carry-in items include the following:

Clear totes/bags up to 12” X 6” X 12” in size (anything larger is prohibited)

Binoculars, cameras and tablets

6.5” X 4.5” small clutch purses

Items related to a medical condition

Prohibited items include the following:

Large purses, backpacks, drawstring bags, fanny packs, diaper bags and binocular cases

Outside food or beverages

Flags, signs or banners

Food containers

Strollers or baby carriers

Video cameras or cameras with lenses greater than 6”

Chairbacks with frames and armrests or seat cushions

Noisemakers

Weapons

Umbrellas

Inflatables

Wrapped gifts

“All carried-in items are subject to search. Prohibited items must be returned to the owner’s car or discarded,” the news release states.

Guns are prohibited on the OU campus and in university clinics, according to the news release.

Below is the OU convocation event schedule:

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

5:30 p.m.

Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture Graduation Candidate Recognition and Reception Gould Hall Gallery, 830 Van Vleet Oval, Norman

7 p.m.

College of Arts and Sciences Undergraduate and Master’s Convocation

Lloyd Noble Center, 2900 S. Jenkins Ave., Norman

Livestream available at: https://soonersports.com/watch/?Live=182

7 p.m.

College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences Convocation

National Weather Center, 120 David L. Boren Blvd., Norman

7 p.m.

Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts Convocation

Reynolds Performing Arts Center, 560 Parrington Oval, Norman

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019

10 a.m.

Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy Convocation

Reynolds Performing Arts Center, 560 Parrington Oval, Norman

10 a.m.

Gallogly College of Engineering Convocation

Howard T. McCasland Field House, 151 E. Brooks St., Norman

Livestream available at: https://soonersports.com/watch/?Live=183

10 a.m.

Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication Convocation

Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall, Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St., Norman

Livestream available at: http://www.ou.edu/finearts/music/live

1:30 p.m.

Michael F. Price College of Business Convocation

Howard T. McCasland Field House, 151 E. Brooks St., Norman

Livestream available at: https://soonersports.com/watch/?Live=184

1:30 p.m.

David L. Boren College of International Studies Convocation

Oklahoma Memorial Union, Meacham Auditorium, 900 Asp Ave., Norman

2 p.m.

Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education Convocation

Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall, Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St., Norman

Livestream available at: http://www.ou.edu/finearts/music/live

4:30 p.m.

College of Professional and Continuing Studies Convocation

Howard T. McCasland Field House, 151 E. Brooks St., Norman

Livestream available at: https://soonersports.com/watch/?Live=185