OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Gardening Guru Linda Vater says she loves nature inspired Christmas decorations.

She suggests shopping your backyard for bark, pine cones, moss and berries.

With the help of a glue gun, you can create decorated containers using anything from plastic sour cream containers to tin cans.

Glue the items in layers, and then add some battery powered holiday lights, and you have a lovely table centerpiece or decoration for a shelf or entryway table.