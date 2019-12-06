Suspect steals OHP trooper’s vehicle while pulled over for driving stolen vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A suspect stole an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper's patrol vehicle after the trooper found him driving a stolen Toyota.

Daniel Blankenship is accused of stealing the trooper's cruiser on Friday after the trooper pulled him over.

The trooper spotted a stolen Toyota at Interstate 40 and Rockwell.

Two other people were also in the stolen vehicle, authorities said.

The trooper was performing normal stolen vehicle procedures when Blankenship somehow made his way to the trooper's cruiser and took off in it.

OHP, Oklahoma City police and Bethany police set up a perimeter and searched for the suspect.

Blankenship was found near NW 21st and Rockwell after residents in the area called police and gave them locations where the suspect was seen.

Blankenship was arrested in a house he had broken into, authorities said.