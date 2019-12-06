Thunder Win Thriller Over Timberwolves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder blew a 10-point fourth quarter lead, then strung together a series of unlikely plays to rally from behind and beat Minnesota 139-127 in overtime on Friday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Dennis Schroder caught a length of the court pass from Steven Adams and hit a layup at the buzzer to tie the game at 122 and force the overtime.

In overtime, OKC was in charge from the start, outscoring the Timberwolves 17-5 to get the win, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hitting a pair of shots, including a three-pointer to give the Thunder an eight-point lead.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 29 points and was 12-for-12 from the free throw line.

The Thunder had apparently taken control of a tight game with a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter, with Schroder hitting a pair of jumpers to give OKC a 113-103 lead.

Schroder had 25 points.

Minnesota answered with a 16-4 run, with Karl-Anthony Towns hitting a three-pointer to give the Timberwolves a 119-117 lead with 1:04 to play.

Adams got a putback with 52 seconds left to tie it at 119.

Adams had 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Towns came right back with a driving dunk with 33 seconds left to give Minnesota a 121-119 lead.

After Schroder missed a jumper, the Timberwolves inbounded the ball and Lugentz Dort, playing his first NBA game, stole the ball, diving on the floor for it, and called timeout with 14 seconds to play and the Thunder down two points.

Paul missed a jumper with 5 seconds left and the Thunder fouled Jordan Bell, who missed two free throws.

Josh Okogie got the rebound on the second miss with 1.7 seconds left.

Minnesota called timeout, then with 1.1 seconds left, Towns was fouled.

He missed the first free throw, then the Timberwolves were called for delay of game, which was a technical foul.

Danilo Gallinari made the free throw for the technical to make it 121-120.

Towns then attempted to intentionally miss the second free throw, since the Thunder had no timeouts left and could not advance the ball.

Towns accidentally made it to make it 122-120, and Adams immediately inbounded with the baseball pass to Schroder for the game-tying basket.

Chris Paul led OKC with 30 points and was one of five Thunder players with at least 21 points.

Gallinari had 21 points for OKC, who shot 56 percent from the field, but were just 5-for-18 from three-point range.

The Thunder were an incredible 36-for-40 from the free throw line for 90 percent.

Minnesota was led by Towns' 32 points and 30 points from Jeff Teague.

OKC improves to 9-12 on the season.

The Thunder start a four-game road trip on Sunday at Portland at 8:00 pm at the Moda Center.