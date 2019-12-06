Two drive-by shooting victims taken to OKC hospital

Posted 8:41 pm, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:46PM, December 6, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are at the scene of a drive-by shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

The shooting occurred at around 7:40 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of South Briarwood Drive, which is near SE 44th and South Bryant Avenue.

The two people who were taken to the hospital suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims did not have a good description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Stay with News 4 as this story develops.

