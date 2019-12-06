Video released of deadly officer-involved shooting at OKC apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Police released body cam footage, Friday, of a fatal officer-involved shooting at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Police were called to an apartment complex at NW 41st and Drexel in early October after someone called 911 and alleged that 31-year-old Leo Craig Jr. was high, had a gun and had shot at them.

When officers arrived, they found Craig behind that white car. They asked him repeatedly to put his hands up. And that's when shots were fired.

Police said Craig pointed a gun at officers as they approached, prompting officers to open fire.

Craig was rushed to a hospital where he died.

The two officers involved were not hurt. They were placed on routine administrative leave.