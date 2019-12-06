Woman killed in Hughes County vehicle crash

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Wetumka woman was killed in a crash in Hughes County, Friday afternoon.

Eva Nowicki, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Highway 9, just outside of Wetumka, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Nowicki was a passenger in a 1987 Chevy pickup that was heading west on the highway. The driver lost control of the pickup, went off the road and crashed into a tree at approximately 3:33 p.m., the news release states.

The crash ejected the driver, sending him two feet beyond the point where the pickup came to rest. Nowicki was pinned in the vehicle for approximately 20 minutes. Wetumka firefighters extricated her body from the vehicle, according to the news release.

The driver suffered internal injuries, but he refused to be taken to the hospital.

Neither Nowicki nor the driver were wearing a seatbelt, the news release states.