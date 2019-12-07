Free cat adoptions in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You can adopt a cat for free in Oklahoma City this weekend.

OKC Animal Welfare is offering free cat adoptions because of an unusually large number of cats in the shelter.

The shelter is looking to find homes for 123 cats, according to a City of Oklahoma news release.

“This has been a strange year for cats,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “We’ve seen an increase in over 800 cats so far this year. To put this in perspective, last year on this same date we had 93 cats in the shelter. We currently have 123 cats available for adoption.”

The cats, along with all the other animals at OKC Animal Welfare, are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered, the news release states.

OKC Animal Welfare is open for adoptions from noon to 5:30 p.m. everyday except holidays.

For more information, visit okc.gov/animalwelfare or call (405) 297-3100.