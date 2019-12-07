× Caddo man killed in Atoka County crash

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Caddo, Okla., man was killed in a crash in Atoka County on Saturday.

Demario Gray, 20, of Caddo, Okla., died in a crash on Old Broom Road, nine miles west of Atoka, at approximately 2:10 p.m. Saturday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Gray was driving his 2007 Chevy Silverado north on Old Broom Road when he went over a hill and lost control of the vehicle. He went off the road to the left, overturned multiple times and stuck a tree.

Gray was pinned in the vehicle for approximately 45 minutes. Atoka firefighters extricated Gray’s body from the vehicle.