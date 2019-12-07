Carl Albert Wins 5A State Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was State Championship Saturday at Wantland Stadium. The day opened up with Plainview looking to knock off Lincoln Christian and spoil their undefeated season, but it was not to be. Lincoln Christian earned their second state championship with a 42-21 win.

In the afternoon session, Carl Albert and Bishop McGuinness squared off....again. The Titans looked for four straight state championships. Plus, Carl Albert had won the last two meetings between the programs in state championship games.

Highlights of that contest are in the video above.