Explosive device found in Chickasha, suspect arrested

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – A Wister man was arrested in Chickasha, Friday, after he was found to be in possession of an explosive device.

Christopher Michael Lee, 41, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an explosive device and stalking, according to a Chickasha Police Department news release.

Chickasha police were contacted at around 1:50 p.m. Friday and notified that a man had an explosive device and was exhibiting “bizarre stalking behavior,” according to the news release.

Officers went to Holiday Inn Express, 2610 S. 4th St., where they located the suspect’s vehicle and then “detained” a woman and two men.

“The vehicle was isolated, and a search was conducted. A small viable explosive device was found in the passenger compartment,” the news release states.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad came to the scene, safely obtained the explosive and took it to be destroyed.

Lee – one of the three people detained – was arrested, and the other two people were let go after police determined that they did not know about the explosive device.

“No further danger to public safety has been identified and this is believed to be an isolated incident,” the news release states.