Governor’s Christmas Tree Lighting to be held at new location due to State Capitol construction

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Annual Governor’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony returns this Monday, but will be held in a different location.

The public is invited to the Christmas event, which will be at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9.

The grand Christmas tree is usually lit at the State Capitol, but due to construction at the capitol, this year’s event will be held at the Oklahoma History Center, according to an Oklahoma Governor’s Office news release.

Students from 25 public schools across Oklahoma will design ornaments and decorate indoor, four-foot-tall Christmas trees with a theme of their choice prior to the lighting ceremony. Those trees will be displayed inside the History Center after the 5:30 p.m. public tree lighting.

“Sarah and I look forward to celebrating the Christmas season with Oklahoma students and families on Monday,” Governor Kevin Stitt said. “This is an unique opportunity for us to come together as a state and commemorate a holiday season that promotes hope and peace for all.”

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said the tree lighting is her favorite event of the year.

“It is always a pleasure to see the creativity and excitement of our students and teachers, and the lighting of the tree is an excellent reminder of the joys of the season and the importance of family and community,” Hofmeister said.