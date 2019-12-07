Hundreds of Angel Tree Angels still not adopted in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s the season of giving, but hundreds of Angels remain unclaimed on Salvation Army Angel Trees in Oklahoma City, and time is running out to adopt an angel.

Over 200 Angels have not been adopted off of Angel Trees at malls across the city.

“The Salvation Army is still in need of the community’s help to ensure no child or senior is forgotten this Christmas,” a Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma news release states.

Community members are encouraged to stop by an Angel Tree at Penn Square Mall, Quail Springs Mall or Sooner Mall before December 10 and adopt an Angel.

“We are extremely thankful to everyone who has rallied behind this program and already adopted an Angel this Christmas,” said Major Susan Ellis, area commander of The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma. “This is the last big shopping weekend before the December 10th deadline. I would ask that individuals please visit one of these trees and adopt an Angel or two to help make Christmas brighter for a child or senior in our community.”

Angel Trees are also located at two Walmart locations in Norman: 333 N. Interstate Drive and 601 12th Avenue NE.

Angel Tree families will start receiving gifts the week of December 16.