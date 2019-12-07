× Midwest City shooting suspect on the loose

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Midwest City, Friday night, and the shooter is still on the loose.

The shooting occurred in the 3800 block of North Shadywood Drive. Midwest City police were alerted about the shooting at approximately 8:23 p.m. Friday, a police official said.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His injury is not life-threatening, the official said.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

No further details were provided.