Bears Get on the Board in Big 12 Championship

Since the Big 12 Championship game returned, Oklahoma hasn’t missed one. They tried to make it two straight this season against, Baylor, a team they had their biggest comeback in school history against nearly a month ago.

Both teams went three and out on their first possession. Ronnie Perkins and Nik Bonitto forced a sack. On offense, CeeDee Lamb busted off a 71 yard reception on a short pass from Jalen Hurts. Hurts has now passed for more than 9,000 yards in his career. The drive was capped off by Kennedy Brooks who powered his way into the end zone. Sooners led 7-0.

The Sooners got another stop, on their next possession Hurts found Lamb for a 26 yard gain. That led to a 44 yard Gabe Brkic field goal. Oklahoma padded their lead to ten. Brkic moved to 15 of 15 on the season on field goals.

Kenneth Murray made his presence known to start the second quarter. Murray notched a TFL on a Charlie Brewer run, then on third down, hit Brewer for a big sack to get the ball back to the Sooners.

On the Sooners possession, Jalen Hurts was blasted from behind by the Big 12 Defensive Player and Lineman of the year James Lynch. He fumbled it, Baylor recovered, but the OU defense stood strong. John Mayers put Baylor on the board connecting on a 44 yard field goal. Sooners led 10-3.