The Buzz On The Honey Festival

MINCO, Okla. (KFOR) – Visitors poured into Minco for the 29th annual Minco Honey Festival, Saturday.

News 4’s Lucas Ross, originally from Minco, greeted and entertained shoppers looking for Christmas items, gift ideas and honey.

The Ross Honey plant drew a large crowd as owner Jim Ross and his wife, Glenda, offered tours of their honey plant. Lucas is their son, who recorded a catchy and popular CD called “Son Of A Beekeeper.”

Carriage rides and tractor rides brought smiles to families, and the smell of good food wafted through the air.