Thieves rip out electrical wires, cause heavy damage on Wellston family property

WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) - Thieves have been breaking into one family's property in Wellston, leaving behind heavy damage and even ripping things out of walls.

The Lundbergs bought a trailer in August, wanting to use it as a nice getaway, maybe even passing it on to their children later on. Not long after they got it, they started noticing problems with thieves getting in, and it's only gotten worse.

Eric Lundberg showed News 4 the extent of the damage; the skirting around the trailer is ripped out. Thieves even ripped out the insulation and electrical wires on the inside.

Lundberg believes more than one person is staying at the home without his knowledge.

"They had a blanket and a pillow there so someone had been sleeping," he said.

He even says the thieves have been marking Satanic symbols on the walls.

"I'm not going to let [my children] sleep in there if there's some kind of Satanic voodoo going on in there. That's stuff that even creeps me out," he said.

The thieves have racked up thousands of dollars in damage, leaving the family with a huge headache and lots of work to do.

"The people that do this stuff to people. They don't think, 'Man, what would happen if this happened to me,'" Lundberg said.