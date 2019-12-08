× 76-year-old Mountain Park man killed in auto-ped Saturday evening

MOUNTAIN PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 76-year-old man was killed Saturday evening after he was hit by a driver on US Hwy 183.

According to the report, a 49-year-old woman was driving on US Hwy 183 near County Road 1596 in Mountain Park around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and hit the man when he crossed into her path.

Officials have identified the victim as Steven Parsons.

The cause of this collision is still under investigation at this time.