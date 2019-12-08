Beloved metro barber retires after 51 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- With the MAPS 4 vote slated for Tuesday, a member of the original MAPS 1 advisory board is quitting his day job. His retirement a sign of the times, the vanishing of barbers and their shops

"He gives the best hair cut in probably the state of Oklahoma and that`s not a lie. " said Windsor Hills Barber Shop customer, Jim Brinkley

That`s probably why Fred Henderson has been clipping hair for 51 years.

"Well, I just enjoy the customers and I enjoy doing it really, enjoy the people." said barber, Fred Henderson.

After serving in the military in Korea, Henderson says he was working on a road crew back in Oklahoma, in sub-zero temperatures, when he thought, there must be a better way to make a living.. So Fred bought the Windsor Hills Barber Shop from his brother in 1968.. He has been lowering the ears of generations of Oklahomans ever since.

"Started here when I was a kid.. my dad probably drug me back in the day, back in the '60s, got to know Fred. It`s the relationships, its Fred. I brought my kids here, a time or two, I even brought my grandkids here." said long-time customer Andy Fugitt.

But Henderson is not just the captain of the comb, this barber has always been heavily in his community. He's watched OKC grow into what it is now. A house flip years ago has now led to Fred owning 30 rental homes. His Real Estate savvy so strong, that back when OKC was looking to put together an advisory board for the first MAPS, Then City Councilman and customer Frosty Peak nominated the barber for the board.

" He was on the council and kept prodding me to represent him. It was real [really] interesting. It was interesting to see how it all worked down at the city. For every taxpayer's dollar that was spent, we were hoping to get a dollar of private money invested and it's far exceeded that.

But as the MAPS projects keep going pending another vote this week... Barbershop's like Fred's are on a steady decline. In fact, Henderson's hanging up his scissors on Friday for good.

"Yeah they are kinda fading out...most of the barbers I started out with are already retired or passed on.." said Henderson.

"The thing I'm going to miss most is the conversation and the friendship. Besides being my barber, he is a good friend." said Brinkley