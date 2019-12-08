× Cowboys to Face Former Big 12 Rival in Bowl Game

Oklahoma State’s football team will face former fellow Big 12 opponent Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl in Houston on December 27 at 5:45 pm.

OSU will be making their second apperance in the bowl.

The Cowboys beat Southern Mississippi in 2002 when the bowl was known as the Houston Bowl.

NRG Stadium in Houston will host the game.

OSU went 6-10 vs. the Aggies when the two teams were in the Big 12 together.

The Cowboys have won four in a row over A&M, including their last meeting in 2011.

A&M leads the all-time series 17-10.

Oklahoma State is 8-4 this season.

The Aggies are 7-5 on the season in the Southeastern Conference.

It’s the second year in a row, the third time in four seasons, and the fourth time in seven seasons the Cowboys have played a bowl game against a former Big 12 opponent.

OSU beat Missouri last year in the Liberty Bowl, they beat Colorado in the 2016 Alamo Bowl, and lost to Missouri in the 2014 Cotton Bowl.