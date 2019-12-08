Flashpoint team discusses formal articles of impeachment and MAPS 4

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week, Oklahoma City Councilman Larry McAtee (Ward-3) sits down with Todd Lamb, Mike Turpen, and moderator Kevin Ogle.

The team sat down to discuss House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement to proceed with drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) released the following statement after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced this morning that she is directing chairmen of the relevant House committees to draft articles of impeachment:

“I am disappointed by Speaker Pelosi’s decision to move forward with articles of impeachment to remove President Donald Trump from office. While the details of potential articles are still unclear and the timing of a vote is uncertain, it is now evident that a vote in the House is inevitable.

On something as consequential as impeaching the President of the United States, it is a disservice to the American people for one political party to dictate the terms and make up the rules of the process, as Democrats have done since day one. Based on what I have seen so far, I do not think the House has grounds to move forward on this serious matter. And as things stand today, I will certainly be voting against impeachment when it comes to the floor of the House.

While I am not on the committees responsible for drafting articles of impeachment, I was directly involved in consideration and debate on the impeachment process resolution when it came through the House Rules Committee, where I serve as the top Republican. As I said at that time, the process prescribed solely by Democrats is not fair, open or transparent. Reflecting on how things have played out in the weeks since then further affirms my earlier judgment that this flawed process was crafted to ensure a partisan, pre-ordained result. Certainly, this cannot be viewed as legitimate. It is my hope and expectation that the president will be treated more fairly in the Senate than he has been in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

The team also discussed the MAPS 4 vote coming up on December 10.

In all, 16 projects are part of the $978 million package including a new animal shelter, senior wellness centers, mental health and addiction, sidewalks, Chesapeake Arena upgrades, and even a multipurpose stadium.

The breakdown is as follows:

Parks – $140 million

Youth Centers- $110 million

Senior Wellness Centers- $30 million

Mental Health & Addiction Services- $40 million

Family Justice Center – $38 million

Transit- $87 million

Sidewalks, bike lanes, trails, and streetlights – $87 million

Homelessness – $50 million

Chesapeake Energy Arena and related facilities – $115 million

Animal Shelter – $38 million

Fairgrounds Coliseum – $63 million

Diversion Hub – $17 million

Innovation District – $71 million

Freedom Center and Clara Luper Civil Rights Center – $25 million

Beautification – $30 million

Multipurpose Stadium – $37 million

If passed, officials say it would keep Oklahoma City’s sales tax rate unchanged and would go into effect on April 1, 2020 as the Better Streets, Safer City temporary sales tax expires.

