Man arrested after allegedly shooting at deputy

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a deputy Saturday night.

Around 9 p.m., deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the Pecan Valley neighborhood in Newalla.

"As they were on scene they saw what they observed to be muzzle flashes and somebody apparently shooting in the direction of the deputies," Cleveland County Sheriff Todd Gibson said.

He says the suspect took off running and law enforcement quickly locked down the area.

"We had a lot of law enforcement in that particular area, we had roads shut down for a certain amount of time, we believe deputies and other law enforcement were in a high danger area," Gibson said.

It took about two hours for authorities to track down the suspect, now identified as 21-year-old Kacey Allen.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, Norman Police, and Game Warden Zach Paulk all assisted.

It's not clear why Allen was firing in the first place.

"We do routinely get shots fired calls out there. What was going on with this particular gentleman last night or what their intent was, is still under investigation, something we're trying to get answers to," Gibson said.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Allen was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center for reckless conduct with a firearm. Deputies say he could be facing more charges as well.