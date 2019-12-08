× Online open enrollment for Home Energy Assistance Program begins Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) says online enrollment for winter heating assistance for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) begins Tuesday, Dec. 10.

OKDHS wants to help low-income families keep warm this winter by providing assistance with heating bills throughout the season.

Only one payment per year per household is allowed for LIHEAP winter heating assistance.

Size of Household and Allowable Monthly Gross Income

One person: $1,354

Two persons: $1,832

Three persons: $2,311

Four persons: $2,790

Five persons: $3,269

Six persons: $3,748

Seven persons: $4,227

Eight persons: $4,705

You need to have your most recent heating bill information from your utility provider, personal identification (ID), social security number and verification of income in order to apply.

Eligible households already receiving public assistance through OKDHS do not need to apply. Preauthorized households have already been notified by mail.

If any household member is Native American, your household cannot receive assistance from both OKDHS and a tribe during the same federal fiscal year, so you must either apply through OKDHS or your tribe.

Click here to apply.