Online open enrollment for Home Energy Assistance Program begins Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) says online enrollment for winter heating assistance for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) begins Tuesday, Dec. 10.
OKDHS wants to help low-income families keep warm this winter by providing assistance with heating bills throughout the season.
Only one payment per year per household is allowed for LIHEAP winter heating assistance.
Size of Household and Allowable Monthly Gross Income
- One person: $1,354
- Two persons: $1,832
- Three persons: $2,311
- Four persons: $2,790
- Five persons: $3,269
- Six persons: $3,748
- Seven persons: $4,227
- Eight persons: $4,705
You need to have your most recent heating bill information from your utility provider, personal identification (ID), social security number and verification of income in order to apply.
Eligible households already receiving public assistance through OKDHS do not need to apply. Preauthorized households have already been notified by mail.
If any household member is Native American, your household cannot receive assistance from both OKDHS and a tribe during the same federal fiscal year, so you must either apply through OKDHS or your tribe.