Seminole County woman reunites with grandmother she helped save

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - A pair of unlikely strangers met by chance after an elderly woman who was involved in a bad car accident was saved by who her family is calling a “guardian angel.”

Tricia Hardy went to visit 74-year-old Bernice Spoon at OU Med on Saturday.

Spoon has been in the hospital for nearly a week now after breaking multiple bones in a car accident just a few miles east of Seminole on Highway 9.

Hardy drove up on the accident and sprung into action.

“I went around to the windshield and I knocked on the windshield and I said, ‘Are you okay?’ And she says, ‘I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe.’ And she’s hollering, ‘Get me out. Get me out,’” Hardy told News 4.

Hardy was able to climb into the SUV and release Spoon from her seatbelt, which was making it hard for her to breathe. Hardy even sat in the vehicle with Spoon, comforting her until help arrived.

“What she did for us, it’s absolutely amazing what she did. She was a guardian angel for my grandmother,” said Calvin Brown, Spoon’s grandson.

As for Hardy, she says she doesn't consider herself a hero but she now feels connected to Spoon and her family.