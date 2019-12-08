× Shockers Blow Out Cowboys

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team couldn’t keep up with hot perimeter shooting from Wichita State and lost to the Shockers 80-61 on Sunday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

Wichita State made 11-of-26 from three-point range, while OSU was just 3-for-16 from beyond the arc.

The Shockers also outrebounded OSU 42-31.

Wichita State went on a 13-2 run to take command early at 17-6 and never trailed after that, building their lead to 29 at one point in the second half.

OSU center Yor Anei fouled out in just 12 minutes of playing time.

Lindy Waters had 11 points to lead the Cowboys, while Cameron McGriff was the only other Cowboy in double figures with 10 points.

The Cowboys fall to 7-2 on the season, and have lost back-to-back non-conference home games for the first time since 2015-16.

OSU will visit Houston, coached by former OU coach Kelvin Sampson, on Sunday, December 15, after taking a break for final exams.

(photo courtesy @OSUMBB)