Sooners Make College Football Playoff, Will Face LSU in Peach Bowl

Oklahoma’s football team has qualified for its fourth College Football Playoff, and the Sooners will face LSU in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia, in the semifinals on December 28 at 3:00 pm central time.

It’s the third year in a row and the fourth time in five years OU has made the playoff.

Oklahoma is the fourth seed and LSU is the #1 seed.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley left today on a recruiting trip but issued a statement through the OU media relations office:

“We’re really, really excited to be back in the Playoff. A lot of teams start with that dream, and for this team to accomplish all we have up to this point and give ourselves an opportunity to keep playing and face a great team like LSU in the semifinals is reflective of everyone’s hard work and focus. It’s going to be fun and we’re really looking forward to the challenge.”

“The road to the National Championship once again comes through Atlanta this year as we host our second College Football Playoff Semifinal,” said Bob Somers, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl chairman. “Both of these teams have had outstanding seasons and we are thrilled to welcome them to Atlanta, the Capital of College Football, where they will face off with the chance to march on to glory and a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship.”

LSU will be making its first-ever College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better game with the Big 12 champion against the SEC champion,” said Gary Stokan, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO and president. “We’ve got a showdown between two storied programs that have combined for 10 National Championships and 65 conference championships, and feature two of the nation’s most prolific offenses led by two of the country’s best quarterbacks.”

Oklahoma will be facing the Tigers for the third time in history.

Each team has one win in the series.

OU beat LSU 35-0 in the 1950 Sugar Bowl to conclude the 1949 season.

The Tigers beat the Sooners 21-14 in the BCS Championship Game in the 2004 Sugar Bowl to end the 2003 season.

The National Championship Game will be played on January 13 at the Superdome in New Orleans between the winners of the two semifinal games.

#2 Ohio State will face #3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, in the other semifinal on December 28 at 7:00 pm central time.

The Sooners are 12-1 on the season after beating Baylor 30-23 in overtime in the Big 12 Championship Game Saturday in Arlington, Texas.