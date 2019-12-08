Sooners Reflect on 5th Straight Big 12 Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's football team clinched their fifth straight Big 12 championship with a 30-23 overtime win over Baylor on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

The Sooners became the first Power 5 conference team to win five straight outright conference championships since Alabama from 1971 to 1975.

It's the first time OU has won five in a row since 1972 to 1980, and the first time the school has won five straight outright championships since 1948 to '59 under legendary coach Bud Wilkinson.

Nate Feken has the Sooners' reaction.