5 dead, many more missing in eruption of New Zealand volcano

WHAKATANE, New Zealand (AP) – A New Zealand volcanic island has erupted in a tower of ash and steam while dozens of tourists were exploring the moon-like surface, killing five people and leaving many more missing.

The site was still too dangerous hours later for police and rescuers to search for the missing.

Both New Zealand and overseas tourists were among the injured. Most of the 18 who survived were injured and some had suffered severe burns. Already people are questioning why tourists were still able to visit the island after scientists recently noted an uptick in volcanic activity.