5 dead, many more missing in eruption of New Zealand volcano

WHAKATANE, New Zealand (AP) – A New Zealand volcanic island has erupted in a tower of ash and steam while dozens of tourists were exploring the moon-like surface, killing five people and leaving many more missing.
In this image made from video, injured from White Island volcanic eruption are ferried into waiting ambulances in Whakatane, New Zealand, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. A volcano erupted Monday on a small New Zealand island frequented by tourists, and a number of people were missing and injured after the eruption. (Katee Shanls/NZME via AP)
Desperate efforts are underway to locate any additional survivors of a deadly volcanic eruption on New Zealand’s White Island, which killed at least five people and injured at least a dozen more.
The site was still too dangerous hours later for police and rescuers to search for the missing.
Both New Zealand and overseas tourists were among the injured. Most of the 18 who survived were injured and some had suffered severe burns. Already people are questioning why tourists were still able to visit the island after scientists recently noted an uptick in volcanic activity.
